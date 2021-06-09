AT&T wins $725M US military veterans deal - Mobile World Live

AT&T scored a second major government deal in the span of a month, securing a $725 million, 12-year network modernisation contract from the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The operator will be tasked with delivering secure and reliable infrastructure, and transforming the VA’s current data network to deliver innovative capabilities including WAN, VPN and managed services.

AT&T explained it would work to deliver a “highly secure, scalable, highly available and resilient technology infrastructure that can enable rapid cloud adoption”.

It added the VA requires a high-speed, resilient and high-capacity data network to provide a range of services, including delivery of healthcare and benefits to approximately 18 million veterans and their families.

AT&T stated it will work to transform “a broad array of data-based and data intensive processes”, such as enabling care providers to access a veteran’s healthcare records in almost real time on a connected device.

Chris Smith, AT&T VP of civilian and shared services, said it will deliver “an advanced data communications platform and capabilities that will power VA’s mission for years to come”.

In May, AT&T was selected by the US Department of Transportation to upgrade voice and data networks for the next 12 years, in a $175 million deal.