 AT&T helps inflate Loon ambitions - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T helps inflate Loon ambitions

06 MAY 2020

Loon penned a global connectivity deal with US heavyweight AT&T, an agreement the Alphabet subsidiary hailed as a key step in providing disaster recovery services, along with its broader expansion goals.

In a statement, the company explained its high-altitude connectivity system had been integrated with AT&T’s network, a “big deal” because coverage will be extended to the US operator’s “partners around the world”.

Loon CEO Alastair Westgarth said network integration was a “time-intensive” process: with the work complete, the time taken to launch the balloons carrying its connectivity systems is cut to a matter of hours or days, from weeks or months previously.

JR Wilson, AT&T VP of tower strategy and roaming, said “delivering reliable connections is central to our mission”, with the deal enabling the operator to “rapidly” restore communications “when disaster strikes and our customers need connection more than ever”.

Going forward
Loon project manager Emily Yousling told Mobile World Live the partnership provided Loon the opportunity to scale its commercial ambitions “across more operators”.

“Our goal with all of these services, including disaster preparedness, is now to grow the product lines and to explore many of the different use cases and commercial applications of high-altitude platform systems.”

Business development manager Henry De Chaille added high-altitude systems are still in a nascent phase, but the AT&T partnership would help demonstrate they are a viable solution, in turn driving interest from “more mobile operators”.

Loon previously teamed with AT&T to provide connectivity to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017, when almost all infrastructure on the island was knocked out. It again deployed its services in 2019, following a massive earthquake in Peru.

The company marked a major milestone in March when it gained clearance to begin commercial operations with Telkom Kenya.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

HAPS backers highlight untapped commercial potential

Loon adds to Kenya deployment

Loon Kenya launch approved to aid Covid-19 response

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association