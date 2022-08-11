 AT&T extends cloud agreement with Oracle - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T extends cloud agreement with Oracle

11 AUG 2022

AT&T renewed a cloud agreement with Oracle as part of the mobile operator’s ongoing IT modernisation and data centre consolidation efforts.

The operator is employing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services for IT modernisation and data centre consolidation, and the software company’s enterprise resource planning platform to eliminate manual processes as part of financial and supply chain transformation programmes.

AT&T and Oracle first struck a wide ranging deal in 2017 which involved the operator moving thousands of its internal databases to Oracle Cloud.

The operator started selling off its data centres in 2018 to free up cash for investments into its wireless and video units.

Jon Summers, SVP for IT, told Mobile World Live the strategy is ongoing and AT&T plans to keep some of its data centres once the consolidation process is completed.

The deal with Oracle is separate from an agreement AT&T struck to move its 5G core network onto Microsoft Azure in 2021.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Oracle starts US job cuts

AT&T hails post-paid gains in Q2

Analyst warns of Verizon, AT&T inflation pressure

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association