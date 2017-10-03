English
Home

AT&T ditching Plenti rewards

03 OCT 2017

AT&T is dropping out of a rewards programme partnership with American Express and others to focus on its own loyalty offering.

In a notice to customers, AT&T said it will end participation in the Plenti rewards programme at the end of October. The operator instead will continue offering rewards through its own Thanks initiative.

Plenti was launched two years ago by credit card company American Express in partnership with AT&T, Macy’s, Rite Aid, Chili’s and Exxon, among others. The programme allowed customers to rack up Plenti points by spending with partners, which could then be redeemed for savings at partner checkouts.

However, AT&T launched the Thanks rewards programme in June 2016 as part of an effort to compete with rival initiatives from T-Mobile US and Verizon. Thanks offers AT&T customers entertainment-based perks, including buy-one-get-one-free movie tickets, pre-sale access to concert tickets, and special viewing access to movies and sporting events on DirecTV.

Plenti members will be able to use their points for eligible purchases and bill payments at AT&T through 31 October, after which customers will no longer be able to earn or use Plenti points with the operator.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

