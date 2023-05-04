Astound latest US cable player to plot mobile move

US cable company Astound Broadband detailed plans to launch a mobile service across the 4 million homes passed by its network through a partnership with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and MVNO technology provider Reach.

The tie-up with Reach will give Astound Broadband customers access to T-Mobile US’ 5G network. A representative for the cable company told Mobile World Live the mobile service will launch in the coming months.

Astound Broadband stated the deal with Reach enables it to provide services spanning customers, sales and support.

It also covers billing, service provisioning, self-service options and agent interfaces, among others.

Reach founder and CEO Harjot Saluja stated his company’s platform will enable Astound Broadband to launch a mobile service with a back-office portal and access to a portfolio of broadband connectivity services.

Astound Broadband placed itself as the sixth-largest cable company in the US. It comprises regional providers RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband and enTouch Systems.

The company is following rivals including Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications and Altice USA by bundling MVNO and broadband services together.