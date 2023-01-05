 Cox Mobile wraps-up nationwide launch - Mobile World Live
Home

Cox Mobile wraps-up nationwide launch

05 JAN 2023

US cable operator Cox Communications announced at CES 2023 it completed the planned nationwide rollout of its Cox Mobile MVNO service, available to its internet subscribers.

The mobile service is now available in all 18 states in the operator’s footprint.

Mobile World Live (MWL) reported in August 2022 that Cox planned early pilots for its mobile service in Hampton Roads, Virginia; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Omaha, Nebraska.

A representative for Cox stated to MWL in November the service had been rolled out in Louisiana, the Gulf Coast region, Central Florida, Middle Georgia and Northern Virginia.

Cox Mobile offers two tariffs for its mobile services, both of which include unlimited talk and text. The unlimited tariff costs $45 per month while the ‘Pay as you Gig’ option costs $15 for every 1GB consumed.

Cox Mobile’s site stated speed restrictions apply after 5GB of usage per line and unused data does not rollover.

Verizon network
Cox Communications previously declined to disclose which mobile operator its MVNO service was carried on, but noted it runs “on the network with unbeatable 5G reliability”.

US news site CNBC reported the operator confirmed at CES 2023 that it was using Verizon’s network. Cox previously stated its customers had access to 4G LTE and 5G coverage.

Cox Communications was poised to launch a mobile service in 2021 but became embroiled in a lawsuit with T-Mobile US over network access.

The cable operator wanted to switch to Verizon after it started planning its mobile service launch, but instead ended up being sued by T-Mobile which acquired Sprint.

A US court ruling last year opened the door for Cox Communications to pursue an MVNO agreement with Verizon.

