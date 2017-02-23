English
Arris to acquire Ruckus Wireless for $800M

23 FEB 2017

Arris, which designs broadband networks, will acquire Brocade’s Wi-Fi gear maker Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch business for $800 million, following the close of chipmaker Broadcom’s acquisition of Brocade.

The acquisition of Ruckus is designed to extend Arris’ position in converged wired and wireless networking technologies beyond the home and into sectors including education and hospitality, it said in a statement.

It also plans to establish a dedicated business unit focused on innovative wireless networking and wired switching technology “to address evolving and emerging needs across a number of vertical markets.” The unit will be led by current Ruckus COO Dan Rabinovitsj.

According to The Register, Broadcom’s decision to sell the company “seems a little odd as wireless was one of the few bright spots in Brocade’s final earnings call as an independent entity,” adding that in Q2 2016, Ruckus contributed 51 per cent to Brocade’s wireless revenue.

Network gear maker Brocade also paid a lot more than Arris to acquire Ruckus Wireless – $1.2 billion – in April last year to expand its wireless product offering.

In November, it was announced Broadcom would acquire Brocade for $5.9 billion. The Arris-Ruckus deal will close once Broadcom’s acquisition of Brocade is complete. Currently this is planned for Q3 2017.

Arris will see an addition of 1,600 employees and an extensive network of enterprise channel partners as part of the purchase, which is is subject to regulatory approvals.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

