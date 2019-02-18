 Arris chief shifting to CommScope role - Mobile World Live
Home

Arris chief shifting to CommScope role

18 FEB 2019

CommScope announced Arris International CEO Bruce McClelland will join its leadership team as COO once a pending $7.4 billion acquisition of the latter is complete.

The company’s current COO Morgan Kurk will shift roles to fill CommScope’s vacant CTO position. Both McClelland and Kurk will report directly to CommScope CEO Eddie Edwards.

In a statement, Edwards said the pair will “play pivotal roles in leading our combined companies into a successful future” in which CommScope aims to “capitalise on emerging trends, including network convergence, fibre and mobility everywhere, 5G and Internet of Things”.

The announcement follows Arris stockholders’ signing off on the deal at a meeting on 1 February. The transaction is expected to close during H1.

CommScope previously said the deal will more than double its addressable product market to more than $60 billion and yield a company with annual revenue of around $11.3 billion.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

