English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

CommScope acquires Arris for $7.4B

08 NOV 2018

Telecom infrastructure company CommScope announced plans to buy equipment manufacturer Arris International in a $7.4 billion all-cash deal, as part of a bid to adapt to increasing overlap in the fixed and mobile communications markets.

CommScope said the deal will more than double its addressable product market to more than $60 billion and yield a company with annual revenue of around $11.3 billion, based on financial results for the two companies in the 12 months to end-September.

In a statement, CommScope CEO Eddie Edwards said the move brings together complementary assets which will enable the company to offer a line of end-to-end fixed and mobile “infrastructure solutions that neither company could otherwise achieve on its own”.

“With Arris, we will access new and growing markets, and have greater technology, solutions and employee talent that will provide additional value and benefit to our customers and partners.”

Arris’ focus areas include the manufacture of customer premise equipment including set-top boxes and routers, and integration of network infrastructure with the cloud.

As part of the transaction, CommScope agreed to pay Arris shareholders $31.75 per share and also committed to repay Arris’ debt.

The acquisition will be funded primarily using cash on hand and $6.3 billion in incremental debt.

However, CommScope noted private equity company The Carlyle Group, which formerly owned CommScope but sold off its remaining shares in 2016, will reinvest $1 billion in the company to make up the remainder of the purchase price.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Tele2 closes Com Hem acquisition

Qualcomm drops NXP bid, reveals iPhone blow

CEO says Qualcomm can prosper without NXP

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association