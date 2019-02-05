 Apple coughs up to end French tax probe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple coughs up to end French tax probe

05 FEB 2019

Apple agreed to pay €500 million in back taxes to the French government, concluding a multi-year audit of the company’s accounts in the country, multiple news outlets reported.

In a statement to Reuters, Apple confirmed a deal was reached, but said the amount will be disclosed at a later date in its public accounts. French authorities declined to comment, citing tax secrecy regulations.

The deal comes as France steps up efforts to levy taxes on tech giants including Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

Reuters reported that in December 2018, French minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said the country will implement a national tax on digital revenue if ongoing attempts to set a European Union-wide rate fail.

The French action comes after Apple repayed €14.3 billion in tax breaks offered by the Republic of Ireland after the European Commission judged the deal illegal. The funds are being held in escrow pending the outcome of an Apple appeal of the decision to the European Court of Justice.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Smartphone swaps with US ops rising

Apple trumps Qualcomm in latest legal ruling

Smartphone market suffers first annual fall

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association