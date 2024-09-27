Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 FE, a mid-range device featuring AI software capabilities already available on its flagship model and an enhanced camera set-up.

The device uses Samsung’s AI-based ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI’s Photo Assist features. The 6.7-inch device has an OLED display and the company’s Exynos 2400 chipset.

It comes with a 50MP main camera alongside a 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, both featuring optical image stabilisation, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide lens and 10MP front camera.

In a statement, head of the smartphone R&D team Lee Sea-Young noted the new model “makes the powerful performance and premium Galaxy AI capabilities of the S24 series available to even more people”.

The handset has a similar design to its predecessor, the S23 FE, and comes eight months after the release of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24.

The 128GB model is priced at $649.99, while the 256GB version is $709.99.

Alongside its latest smartphone, it also announced an LTE version of its Galaxy Watch FE and two new tablets: the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra.