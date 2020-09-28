 Africell expected to make Angola debut in 2021 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Africell expected to make Angola debut in 2021

28 SEP 2020

Africell was tipped to commence commercial operations in Angola in H2 2021, more than a year after receiving a licence to provide mobile services in the African country.

Jornal de Angola reported Leonel Augusto, chairman of the Angolan Institute of Communication (INACOM), stated Africell was following the procedures required to exercise its right to operate, including completing negotiations and establishing final terms.

Augusto also reportedly said the majority of the stages were now completed and the authority was in the process of polishing details of the concession contract.

Africell’s entry into Angola market will take the number of operators in the country to three, adding to current operations from Unitel and Movicel.

A third operator licence was initially given to domestic company Telstar Telecomunicacoes in April 2019, but later revoked due to concerns over its ability to meet bidding conditions.

MTN Group and Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI) were tipped to be interested in the licence, but chose not to proceed.

Augusto reportedly also noted operators had begun increasing prices on some internet and mobile services in response to foreign exchange shifts, Jornal de Angola reported.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

MTN warns of inequality risks in Africa digitalisation

Africell awarded Angola mobile licence

Compelling content cited as key in Africa digital drive

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association