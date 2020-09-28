Africell expected to make Angola debut in 2021 - Mobile World Live

Africell was tipped to commence commercial operations in Angola in H2 2021, more than a year after receiving a licence to provide mobile services in the African country.

Jornal de Angola reported Leonel Augusto, chairman of the Angolan Institute of Communication (INACOM), stated Africell was following the procedures required to exercise its right to operate, including completing negotiations and establishing final terms.

Augusto also reportedly said the majority of the stages were now completed and the authority was in the process of polishing details of the concession contract.

Africell’s entry into Angola market will take the number of operators in the country to three, adding to current operations from Unitel and Movicel.

A third operator licence was initially given to domestic company Telstar Telecomunicacoes in April 2019, but later revoked due to concerns over its ability to meet bidding conditions.

MTN Group and Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI) were tipped to be interested in the licence, but chose not to proceed.

Augusto reportedly also noted operators had begun increasing prices on some internet and mobile services in response to foreign exchange shifts, Jornal de Angola reported.