English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

LG eyes US as second mobile wallet market

10 JAN 2018

LG is set to launch its mobile payment service in the US, its second market after a long-delayed South Korea debut in June 2017.

The service will be rebranded as LG Wallet in the US and initially only be compatible with the vendor’s forthcoming 2018 flagship handsets, Yonhap News Agency reported.

LG Pay’s release in the company’s home market of South Korea came over a year later than expected, with a number of reports stating the service was originally slated for February 2016 before numerous delays.

Unlike Android Pay, which is already available on LG’s handsets in the US, LG’s NFC retail payment app is only available on its own handsets. It will also enter a market where services from many of its rivals have had a significant headstart.

Apple Pay launched in October 2014, while Samsung Pay and Android Pay have been available in the country since September 2015. Apps from device brands also face competition from retailer-specific services deployed by traditional financial providers such as JP Morgan’s Chase Pay.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

LG releases long-awaited payment app

LG targets June launch for delayed payments app

LG Pay set for September launch
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association