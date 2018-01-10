LG eyes US as second mobile wallet market

LG is set to launch its mobile payment service in the US, its second market after a long-delayed South Korea debut in June 2017.

The service will be rebranded as LG Wallet in the US and initially only be compatible with the vendor’s forthcoming 2018 flagship handsets, Yonhap News Agency reported.

LG Pay’s release in the company’s home market of South Korea came over a year later than expected, with a number of reports stating the service was originally slated for February 2016 before numerous delays.

Unlike Android Pay, which is already available on LG’s handsets in the US, LG’s NFC retail payment app is only available on its own handsets. It will also enter a market where services from many of its rivals have had a significant headstart.

Apple Pay launched in October 2014, while Samsung Pay and Android Pay have been available in the country since September 2015. Apps from device brands also face competition from retailer-specific services deployed by traditional financial providers such as JP Morgan’s Chase Pay.