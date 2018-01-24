English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Alipay moves into Middle East with Israeli retail deal

24 JAN 2018

Ant Financial continued its push to widen acceptance of its Alipay platform outside its home market of China, signing a deal with its first retail partner in the Middle East.

The payment company signed a deal with Israel Credit Card (CAL) to add Alipay acceptance at merchants popular with Chinese tourists. Launch brands include airline El-Al, James Richardson Duty Free and jewellery chain Diamond Mines.

Figures collated by the two companies estimate the number of tourists visiting Israel from China is increasing at a rate of 45 per cent year-on-year and reached 123,000 during 2017.

CAL CEO Doron Sapir said: “The significant increase in Chinese tourism made us realise that we had to move quickly. This alliance with the leading global brand Alipay constitutes a significant step forward in the credit sector, which will increase clientele for Israeli businesses and expose them to a new market.”

Alipay head of EMEA Li Wang added Chinese tourists “are seeking to travel and pay with only their mobile phone when they are abroad – just as they do when they are in China.”

The company signed a number of deals around the world over the last 18 months to expand acceptance of its payment service beyond its home market. These include a number of countries in Europe, Africa and Asia. Last week the company also added to its significant US presence.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Alipay presses on with US retail expansion plan

Alipay under fire for breaking customer data rules

Ant Financial, MoneyGram $1.2B deal collapses
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association