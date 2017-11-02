English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Zuckerberg gets serious on security after bumper Q3

02 NOV 2017

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (pictured) warned increased investment in security will result in a hit to future growth as the company revealed earnings reached new heights in Q3.

The social media giant, along with Twitter, is currently facing scrutiny over its failure to detect alleged Russian propagandist activity on their respective platforms, which may have influenced the 2016 US presidential election.

US Senators told the companies this week they had to improve the way they police misuse of their platforms, or face regulatory interference.

Addressing the situation in an earnings call, Zuckerberg revealed plans to double its safety and security workforce from 10,000 employees to 20,000, and tailor artificial intelligence (AI) platforms to tackle “areas of harmful content and finding fake accounts and other bad actors in the system”.

He expects all these things “will make our product better over the long term, but we will incur the expenses a lot sooner as we ramp up these efforts”.

The company said it expects full-year 2018 expenses to grow as much as 60 per cent compared with 2017.

“I am dead serious about this,” he added: “I’ve directed our teams to invest so much in security on top of the other investments we’re making that it will significantly impact our profitability going forward.”

New heights
While Zuckerberg issued warnings on future profit there was no sign of a dip just yet, as Facebook delivered a bumper set of results in Q3 fuelled by mobile advertising.

Facebook’s Q3 profit jumped 79 per cent year-on-year, reaching $4.7 billion from $2.6 billion in the same quarter of 2016.

This was on total revenue of $10.3 billion, a 47 per cent increase from Q3 2016, with advertising accounting for $10.1 billion of the figure.

Similarly to Google, its main rival for ad dollars, the bulk of Facebook’s advertising revenue (88 per cent) came from mobile.

Facebook said the number of active advertisers stands at more than 6 million, while its subsidiary Instagram has more than 2 million.

The storm over Russia seemingly also had limited impact on Facebook’s popularity. The company said it had 1.37 billion daily active users at the end of Q3, a 16 per cent increase year-over-year.

Its monthly active user base also increased 16 per cent to 2.07 billion.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Instagram Stories, WhatsApp Status hit 300M users

KT Q3 profit falls as service revenue growth stalls

US Senators threaten clampdown on Facebook, Twitter
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association