US Cellular taps AT&T Mexico boss as CEO - Mobile World Live

US Cellular named AT&T Mexico chief Laurent Therivel (pictured) as its new president and CEO, replacing Kenneth Meyers from the beginning of next month.

In a statement, the operator said Therivel will also replace Meyers on the boards of US Cellular and parent company Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) from 1 July. Meyers is set to stay as an adviser until 4 September, when he is scheduled to retire.

Therivel held various roles at AT&T over 11 years, most recently a 19 month spell heading its Mexican business.

Leroy Carlson, US Cellular chairman, said Therivel brings “deep experience” of the telecoms industry covering fixed and mobile operations, strategy and finance.

Therivel said he joins US Cellular at a time when it is “in a strong position to continue providing customers with high-quality wireless service”.

Outgoing CEO Meyers (pictured, right) spent more than three decades with the operator, with stints as EVP and CFO among his credits.

Carlson praised Meyers for building a “strong senior management team” and executing “aggressive, yet economically sound, customer-focused strategies”.

The operator generated net profit attributable to shareholders of $71 million in Q1, up 31.5 per cent year-on-year, despite a slight drop in revenue to $963 million.