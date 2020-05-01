 US Cellular optimistic after Q1 profit jump - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

US Cellular optimistic after Q1 profit jump

01 MAY 2020

US Cellular profit soared 31.5 per cent year-on-year in Q1, buoyed by tax benefits offered as part of a government stimulus intended to combat the economic impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Net income attributable to shareholders of $71 million was up from $54 million in Q1 2019, while revenue declined marginally from $966 million to $963 million.

On an earnings call, CEO Kenneth Meyers expressed optimism the company will continue to successfully manage through the remainder of 2020 despite the pandemic. Though he said he has never “experienced the level of disruption and uncertainty that we’re going through today”, he said activity in April had moved “towards stable. Different but stable”.

While 70 per cent of US Cellular’s stores remain open, Meyers said customer traffic was about half the level prior to the pandemic. He noted the operator’s handset supply chain is “operating smoothly”, but said stocks of Wi-Fi routers and hotspots is constrained.

The executive added VoLTE and 5G upgrades remained on track, despite localised delays related to government office closures.

Looking ahead, he said US Cellular expects “some impact” on service revenue due to its decision to waive overage fees for customers, and also expects a drop in equipment sales corresponding with lower store traffic.

However, the company maintained its full-year service revenue guidance of between $3 billion and $3.1 billion, and capex in the range of $850 million to $950 million.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Millicom moves to limit virus effects

Costs, Covid-19 contribute to Twitter loss in Q1

Ooredoo straps in for rocky 2020

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association