US calls for Facebook, Google to help shape net laws

01 AUG 2017

Facebook, Comcast, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet have been asked to provide input ahead of a rewrite of US net neutrality legislation, Reuters reported.

Having already been asked to testify at a hearing on the future of legislation by the House of Representatives energy and commerce committee, scheduled for early September, the companies have been asked to submit comments ahead of new rules being drafted.

According to an email seen by the news service, the four companies have been asked what they think should be retained from current legislation and what needs to be changed.

The FCC is currently conducting a controversial review of rules around internet provision and net neutrality in the country – which prohibits internet providers prioritising specific traffic to the detriment of other services.

Chair of the organisation Ajit Pai is keen to dismantle rules imposed under his predecessor citing concerns current measures restrict investment from ISPs. High-profile internet companies – including Google and Amazon – are broadly in support of current rules.

A public consultation into the FCC’s proposal is ongoing. During the initial public comment stage, which ended on 17 July, a number of websites took part in the Day of Action for Net Neutrality online protest to encourage consumers to comment in favour of the status quo.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

