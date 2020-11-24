 UK prepares tougher telecoms security measures - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK prepares tougher telecoms security measures

24 NOV 2020

The UK government proposed a new bill to increase its powers over telecoms networks, which could result in operators being hit with large fines if they do not adhere to security requirements.

In a statement, the government explained the Telecommunications Security Bill would give it “unprecedented new powers” to boost security standards of UK networks and remove the threat of high-risk vendors.

It will strengthen the security framework for technology used in 5G and fibre networks, including equipment and software on masts, along with phone and internet traffic exchanges.

The aim is to protect the UK from hostile cyber activity, after an increase in attacks from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran over the past two years, the government explained.

In addition, the bill will give the government the power to compel operators to manage the risk of vendors deemed a security risk.

Companies which fall short “on the new duties or do not follow directions” could face fines of up to 10 per cent of turnover, or up to £100,000 a day.

High-risk Huawei
The bill comes four months after the government banned the use of Huawei equipment in 5G networks and ordered operators to strip the vendor’s kit from their networks by 2027.

UK digital secretary Oliver Dowden said the country was investing billions to roll out 5G and gigabit broadband, but the benefits could only be realised if it had the full confidence in the security and resilience of networks.

“This ground-breaking bill will give the UK one of the toughest telecoms security regimes in the world and allow us to take the action necessary to protect our networks,” he said.

Regulator Ofcom will be tasked with policing the new rules, and it will therefore also be given stronger powers to monitor and assess operators’ security efforts.

The bill still needs to be passed through parliament: it is due to be presented today (24 November).

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Huawei smartphone share tipped for hit in 2021

Transforming healthcare with 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association