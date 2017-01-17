English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Telia blames tax dispute for delay in Tcell stake sale

17 JAN 2017
ss-money-judge-gavel

Telia’s sale of its 60 per cent stake in Tajikistan operator Tcell’s parent company is being held up by a tax dispute with the country’s authorities, the operator revealed.

The $39 million agreement to sell its share of Central Asian Telecommunications Development, which owns Tcell, to minority stakeholder Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development was expected to be completed by the end of 2016. Telia today confirmed it is unsure when the deal will be done.

Tcell is currently embroiled in a row with Tajikistan authorities regarding what it believes is an illegal tax claim for TJS155 million ($19.6 million) based on revenues the company said it had never generated.

In a statement Telia said the sum, which covers the period from May 2015 to June 2016, exceeds Tcell’s total 2015 EBITDA and would put a severe strain on the business.

Telia SVP and head of Business Region Eurasia Emil Nilsson said: “We are very concerned with the situation which we believe is totally unacceptable.”

The company’s sale of the unit forms part of a wider strategy to exit seven markets in Eurasia, namely Nepal, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Tajikistan.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telia slams Swedish regulator’s zero-rating demand

Telia Q3 hit by Uzbek provision

Telia faces $1.4B Uzbek fine

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association