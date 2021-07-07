 Synchronoss backs cloud, RCS to return to black - Mobile World Live
Home

Synchronoss backs cloud, RCS to return to black

07 JUL 2021

INTERVIEW: Synchronoss president and CEO chief Jeff Miller (pictured) voiced confidence the company would put a turbulent period behind it and return to profitability the end of the year, having recently refinanced and refocused the business.

Speaking to Mobile World Live at MWC21 Barcelona, the executive cited its cloud business and RCS messaging platform as key areas, describing the latter as a potential growth engine.

Miller took over the company on a full time basis in March having been in the position on an interim basis since the departure of former boss Glenn Lurie, who left under a cloud in September 2020.

By the time Miller took over, Synchronoss had already announced a management cull and has subsequently refinanced the business. Its CFO is set to depart next month.

Brushing aside its issues, the new CEO was bullish on the company’s prospects noting “dramatic improvements in our profitability metrics” and an expectation it would be in the black by the end of the year.

To view the full interview, where he reflects on his tenure so far and the major opportunities in RCS and cloud, click here.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

