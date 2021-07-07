Synchronoss backs cloud, RCS to return to black

INTERVIEW: Synchronoss president and CEO chief Jeff Miller (pictured) voiced confidence the company would put a turbulent period behind it and return to profitability the end of the year, having recently refinanced and refocused the business.

Speaking to Mobile World Live at MWC21 Barcelona, the executive cited its cloud business and RCS messaging platform as key areas, describing the latter as a potential growth engine.

Miller took over the company on a full time basis in March having been in the position on an interim basis since the departure of former boss Glenn Lurie, who left under a cloud in September 2020.

By the time Miller took over, Synchronoss had already announced a management cull and has subsequently refinanced the business. Its CFO is set to depart next month.

Brushing aside its issues, the new CEO was bullish on the company’s prospects noting “dramatic improvements in our profitability metrics” and an expectation it would be in the black by the end of the year.

To view the full interview, where he reflects on his tenure so far and the major opportunities in RCS and cloud, click here.