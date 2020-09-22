Synchronoss CEO resigns over misconduct allegations - Mobile World Live

Synchronoss Technologies appointed a new head after president and CEO Glenn Lurie (pictured) resigned following allegations of personal misconduct.

The US-based cloud and messaging vendor named CCO Jeff Miller as interim president and CEO, and plans to begin searching for a permanent replacement.

In a statement, the company said Lurie’s resignation was not related to its strategy, financial or business performance, noting “given the expectation that all employees will respect Synchronoss’ values and adhere to the company’s code of conduct, the board has accepted Lurie’s resignation”.

Lurie joined Synchronoss as chief in November 2017, tasked with turning the company around after accounting scandals. He is a high-profile US telecoms executive, previously serving as head of AT&T’s mobile business where he played a key role in striking a deal with Apple to bring the iPhone exclusively to the operator.

In May, Synchronoss slashed 10 per cent of its staff (including CMO Mary Clark) and cut executive pay as part of a cost-reduction and restructuring effort designed to help it weather the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and increase efficiency.

The company added it is maintaining its 2020 guidance on EBITDA at $20 million to $25 million as forecast on 10 August.