English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung forecasts sharp jump in Q4 operating profit

06 JAN 2017
ss-samsung-9

Samsung announced it expects its Q4 2016 operating profit to increase 50 per cent year-on-year, with brisk sales of chips and displays offsetting losses from its global recall of the Galaxy Note 7 in October.

The world’s largest smartphone maker forecast operating profit for the quarter would hit KRW9.2 trillion ($7.72 billion) – its highest since Q3 2013 – on revenue estimated at KRW53 trillion, which is down slightly from Q4 2015.

For the full year 2016, Samsung predicted operating profit will increase nearly 11 per cent year-on-year to KRW29.2 trillion, with revenue rising marginally to KRW201.5 trillion.

Samsung’s guidance didn’t provide any additional detail on its 2016 results: it will release official earnings figures later this month.

Analysts said a rebound in memory chip prices and healthy sales of flat-panel displays helped Samsung make up for losses from the Note 7 debacle, Yonhap reported.

Samsung is expected to announce the final results of its investigation into the Note 7 this month. The company said in November it is working with authorities in its home market and the US.

The South Korea-headquartered company axed the Galaxy Note 7 in early October after several devices caught fire. While the vendor initially blamed a faulty batch of batteries from another Samsung unit (Samsung SDI) for the problem and recalled 2.5 million units, it conceded defeat after some initial replacement devices featuring batteries from its other supplier, China’s Amperex Technology, were affected by the same problem.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

South Korea drafts device recall guidelines

Samsung homes in on LG Chem battery deal

Smartphone shipments in China hit 112M in Q3

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

ff912

Feature: CES 2017 Day 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association