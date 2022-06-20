 Race for Deutsche Telekom towers hots up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Race for Deutsche Telekom towers hots up

20 JUN 2022

Investment companies KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and Stonepeak Partners jointly made a binding offer for a controlling stake in Deutsche Telekom’s €20 billion tower portfolio, Bloomberg reported.

The reported offer rivals a consortium of Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management and Spain’s Cellnex Telecom, which has also launched a bid for a share of the business.

Both sets of companies have been rumoured to be interested in the assets since the operator indicated a earlier this year that a sale is on the cards.

Vodafone Group’s infrastructure subsidiary Vantage Towers is also interested in the deal and could make a bid on its own or with a partner.

Deutsche Telekom reportedly commenced the sales process of its 40,600 mobile masts in March this year, in attempts to maximise the value of its infrastructure assets.

CEO Timotheus Hoettges has also in the past expressed an interest in finding a partner for the tower business, instead of a sale.

Bloomberg added deliberations are ongoing and other bidders may emerge.

Back

Author

Amiya Johar

Amiya Johar is presently a reporter at Mobile World Live. A third-year student at King’s College London studying BA Culture, Media, and Creative Industries, Amiya has experience working with a range of publications including Hotelier Middle East and Roar News....

Read more

Related

EC clears Telefonica, Pontegadea for Telxius deal

La CE autoriza la compra de Telxius por Telefónica y Pontegadea

TIM, KKR hit due diligence impasse

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association