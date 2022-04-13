Deutsche Telekom reviewing multiple tower bids

Deutsche Telekom reportedly began assessing various bids submitted for a stake in its mobile towers business, as it continues to pursue efforts to maximise the value of its infrastructure assets.

Citing unidentified sources, Reuters reported the Germany-headquartered operator has received bids from companies including Vantage Towers and a consortium comprising KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

Independent tower companies including American Tower and Spain-based Cellnex are also said to be among the parties interested in investing in the business.

Deutsche Telekom reportedly started the sales process for its mobile towers business in March. It has been suggested the sale of its 40,600 masts could fetch up to €18 billion.

In late 2021, Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges (pictured) told an investor conference he was interested in finding a partner for its tower business. However, sources told Reuters a minority stake sale to a financial investor could also be considered.

Worth noting here is Reuters specifically referred to Deutsche Funkturm, but this company only operates the around 33,400 towers in Germany.

GD Towers is the operator’s central wireless infrastructure vehicle encompassing Deutsche Telekom tower assets in Germany and Austria.

Vantage Towers also reportedly drew interest from infrastructure funds, but reports suggest Vodafone Group continues to favour a merger with another operator tower company such as Deutsche Telekom’s towers unit or Orange’s Totem.