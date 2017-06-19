English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Play light on detail as it confirms IPO plan

19 JUN 2017

Polish operator Play announced intentions to launch an IPO on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, with CEO Jorgen Bang-Jensen stating the company “can offer investors an unrivalled combination of growth and returns in our sector”.

In a statement, Play confirmed a report by Rzeczpospolita from earlier in June which said the operator was planning a listing. The move to IPO comes less than a year after it abandoned attempts to sell the company in an auction.

The report said the company hoped to raise at least PLN2.5 billion ($670 million) and would launch the IPO in the second half of July.

Play did not confirm how much it hopes to raise or exactly when, but said it plans to pay PLN650 million in dividends in the second quarter of 2018.

It will make the offering to retail investors, authorised employees and institutional investors, and adhere to international regulations.

Unique
Play is currently the second largest operator in Poland, with more than 14.3 million subscribers as of 31 March 2017.

Jensen described the operator as “unique” in the European telecoms sector, given its fast growth. The company said it had grown its 4.6 per cent market share in 2008 to approximately 27.6 per cent in 2017.

“Our revenue growth and profitability outstrips our listed peers, as a result of our focused strategy and our status as Poland’s favourite brand,” he said.

“We have created a business model that enabled a challenger operator to take a market leading position within a few years, while generating free cash flow in line with the best in the industry.”

The charm offensive continued in Play’s statement, where it noted Poland was “one of the most attractive mobile communications markets in Europe with stable competitive dynamics”.

In October 2016, an auction to sell Play was abandoned after bids made by private equity firms did not meet expectations.

Play is wholly owned by Tollerton Investments and Telco Holdings, which hold stakes of 50.3 per cent and 49.7 per cent respectively.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Altice targets $1.4B from partial US IPO

SGX clears Singtel to list NetLink Trust

Polish operator P4 set for July IPO – report

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association