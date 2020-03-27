 Operators face $25B roaming hit - report - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Operators face $25B roaming hit – report

27 MAR 2020

Juniper Research predicted severe travel restrictions prompted by the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic would lead to roaming revenue plunging by as much as $25 billion over the next nine months.

After studying the possible outcomes, the research company believes a low-impact scenario is now not possible and stated there is no strategy available for mobile operators to mitigate the anticipated loss.

However, given roaming revenue accounts for about 6 per cent of their total revenue, after dropping sharply from a decade ago, the overall impact will be minimal.

Its high-impact scenario assumes severe disruption to international travel will continue until the end of 2020, estimating more than 650 million passenger trips will be cancelled, some 80 per cent of the previously forecast international passenger bookings.

The company expects more than half of all operators’ roaming revenue for 2020 will be affected, with a loss of up to $12 billion during the peak international travel period between June and August.

It highlighted trips cancelled due to the outbreak are unlikely to be rebooked, so operators won’t be able to recover the revenue after travel returns to normal.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Contactless payments in transport to surge by 2024

Domestic cash transfers tipped to top $3.5T in 2024

LG Uplus, China Unicom team on 5G roaming
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association