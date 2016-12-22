English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
GSMA Mobility Live
M360-India 2016
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Nokia sues Apple for patent infringement

22 DEC 2016
nokia

Nokia launched legal action against Apple yesterday, claiming it has infringed 32 patents in products sold across the US and Europe.

The company filed the action in relation to the use of various technologies covering the display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding in some Apple devices.

Nokia’s announcement comes a day after reports in the US legal press revealed that Apple had filed a lawsuit in California against Nokia partners Acacia Group related to licencing issues.

This is not the first time Apple and Nokia have locked horns on the subject of patents, with the two involved in a lengthy legal dispute between 2009 and 2011. The verdict eventually went the way of Nokia and resulted in the award of an undisclosed lump sum and ongoing royalty payments.

Nokia now claims since the 2011 settlement the US firm has “declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to licence other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple’s products.”

Nokia’s Head of Patent Business, Ilkka Rahnasto, said: “Through our sustained investment in research and development, Nokia has created or contributed to many of the fundamental technologies used in today’s mobile devices, including Apple products.

“After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple’s use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights.”

The legal action was filed with the Regional Courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim and Munich in Germany and the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. In its statement, Nokia confirmed it is preparing to file related cases in other regions.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Big name vendors collaborate on NFV interoperability

Apple in talks with India over local production – report

Apple gets nod to sell iPhone 7 in Indonesia

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2016 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association