 MWC23 to host Spain mmWave first - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MWC23 to host Spain mmWave first

17 FEB 2023

Qualcomm, Ericsson and Telefonica promised to deliver unique user experiences to attendees of MWC23 Barcelona later this month using what they described as the first commercial mmWave 5G network in Spain.

The companies stated devices using the bandwidth will be available for trial on Qualcomm’s stand. Compatible infrastructure is being provided by Ericsson, with the network set to use Telefonica spectrum.

General benefits of mmWave cited are improved experience in crowded areas and its potential for fixed wireless access, Industry 4.0 and connected vehicles.

Telefonica Spain director of radio access Gerardo Rovira said the move was “the last milestone in a series of 5G long term projects that Telefonica has been developing in collaboration with enterprises and institutions in the last three years”.

He added efforts were part of building a “strong 5G ecosystem that will be a key factor in bringing compelling services for both the public and private sectors”.

Qualcomm Europe VP of technology Dino Flore described the Barcelona deployment as a significant achievement for the technology on the continent.

The potential of mmWave 5G in Europe has been pushed in recent months by the chip company’s executives as having major potential to drive mobile experience.

MWC23 Barcelona begins on 27 February. For a full rundown of what to see at the event check out Mobile World Daily’s preview issue here.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

La GSMA prevé acoger 80.000 asistentes en MWC23

Qualcomm makes case for European mmWave

Qualcomm propugna el despliegue de mmWave en Europa
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association