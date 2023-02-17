MWC23 to host Spain mmWave first

Qualcomm, Ericsson and Telefonica promised to deliver unique user experiences to attendees of MWC23 Barcelona later this month using what they described as the first commercial mmWave 5G network in Spain.

The companies stated devices using the bandwidth will be available for trial on Qualcomm’s stand. Compatible infrastructure is being provided by Ericsson, with the network set to use Telefonica spectrum.

General benefits of mmWave cited are improved experience in crowded areas and its potential for fixed wireless access, Industry 4.0 and connected vehicles.

Telefonica Spain director of radio access Gerardo Rovira said the move was “the last milestone in a series of 5G long term projects that Telefonica has been developing in collaboration with enterprises and institutions in the last three years”.

He added efforts were part of building a “strong 5G ecosystem that will be a key factor in bringing compelling services for both the public and private sectors”.

Qualcomm Europe VP of technology Dino Flore described the Barcelona deployment as a significant achievement for the technology on the continent.

The potential of mmWave 5G in Europe has been pushed in recent months by the chip company’s executives as having major potential to drive mobile experience.

MWC23 Barcelona begins on 27 February. For a full rundown of what to see at the event check out Mobile World Daily’s preview issue here.