 Vodafone to axe hundreds of jobs in UK – report - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone to axe hundreds of jobs in UK – report

13 JAN 2023
Vodafone

Vodafone Group was reportedly considering shedding several hundred jobs as part of attempts to cut costs, appease investors and revive its performance following a bruising few years.

Financial Times reported the lay offs will mostly occur at its UK headquarters, in what was tipped to be Vodafone’s biggest round of cuts in five years.

Vodafone reportedly employs around 9,400 people in the UK and 104,000 people globally. It had a rough time of late, in line with a general trend in the European telecoms sector of heightened pressure due to macroeconomic woes.

In a statement responding to the FT report, Vodafone said it is reviewing its “operating model, focusing on streamlining and simplifying the group”, and will reveal more about the changes in its fiscal Q3 2023 earnings announcement on 1 February.

Cost cuts
To counter rising energy prices and interest rates, Vodafone stated in November it was embarking on a strategy to cut more than €1 billion from costs by the end of its 2026 financial year (31 March 2026) through changes to its structure and accelerated adoption of digital operations.

A month later, the company faced further upheaval after it was announced CEO Nick Read would be leaving the role after four years.

Read’s successor will have a hefty to-do list including addressing concerns from Cevian Capital, which urged an overhaul of the business to boost its share price. The investor suggested Vodafone should update its portfolio, improve its strategy in key markets and refresh its board.

On the final point, the company made a number of changes at the top this week, including a shake-up of its management team in Italy and Spain.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone rings further changes, Spain chief quits

Los gigantes europeos piden a la CE que apruebe su alianza publicitaria

Vodafone vende su filial húngara por 1.700 millones de euros
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association