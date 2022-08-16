 Major investor dumped Twitter stock during Musk saga - Mobile World Live
Home

Major investor dumped Twitter stock during Musk saga

16 AUG 2022

Activist investor Elliott Management sold its equity stake in Twitter during the second quarter, coinciding with a period in which the social media company’s share price fluctuated due to a takeover bid from billionaire Elon Musk.

A Securities and Exchange (SEC) filing showed Elliott Management sold its common stock in Twitter as of 30 June, along with cutting its other exposure to the company including call options on 2 million additional shares.

As of 31 March, Elliott Management held 10 million shares in Twitter.

The company’s share price rose dramatically in April when it agreed to the Musk-fronted takeover deal for $54.20 a share.

Financial Times data shows Twitter’s share price rose to $51.70 in late April, before dropping to $37.39 on 30 June as Musk pulled out from the deal.

Influence
Elliott Management was one of Twitter’s largest shareholders and had a big influence in shaking up the business, as it has done with other telecoms and technology companies.

Notable moves included a push to remove Jack Dorsey as CEO, naming its partner Jesse Cohn on the social media company’s board and helping to launch a subscription-based product dubbed Twitter Blue.

The after-effects of the takeover saga are ongoing, with the billionaire and Twitter now embroiled in a legal battle as the company attempts to force Musk to make good on the deal.

A trial is scheduled to begin in October.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

El juicio de Twitter contra Musk, convocado para octubre

Twitter, Musk trial scheduled for October

Twitter demanda a Musk para obligarle a formalizar la compra
Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

