 Investment hikes weigh on Huawei margin - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Investment hikes weigh on Huawei margin

28 APR 2022

Huawei blamed increased investments in business continuity, new business segments and software for a decline in profit margin during Q1, as overall revenue was again hit by its troubled consumer business.

In its earnings release, rotating chair Ken Hu (pictured) claimed the figures were in line with forecasts. Revenue dropped 13.9 per cent year-on-year to CNY131 billion ($19.8 billion), with its net profit margin down from 11.1 per cent in Q1 2021 to 4.3 per cent.

Hu noted Huawei’s ICT infrastructure business experienced steady growth, while its consumer business was “heavily impacted” by trade sanctions.

In an unusually brief statement, Hu cited a complicated business environment as he noted Huawei again increased investment in R&D “to harness the momentum of our innovation and create new value for customers”.

Huawei didn’t reveal net profit or revenue by business group.

Earlier this week Hu told Huawei’s Global Analyst Summit the vendor faced increased challenges in 2022, which it would respond to through higher R&D outlay, a greater focus on operational efficiency and diversification of its product portfolio.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Digi profit declines

Robi Axiata berates tax impact on profit

Network upgrades drive Grameenphone
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association