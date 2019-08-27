 Huawei explores Russia OS deal for tablets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei explores Russia OS deal for tablets

27 AUG 2019

Huawei reportedly opened talks with the Russian Ministry of Communications to install the country’s operating system Aurora on the vendor’s tablets next year, Reuters reported.

According to two sources, Huawei is considering installing the OS on 360,000 of its tablets to conduct Russia’s population census, which is held by Aurora’s owner, Rostelecom.

The collaboration could see the installation of Aurora on the tablets by August next year. It would mark a major move by the Chinese vendor, which is searching for an alternative to Google’s Android.

Huawei is looking at ways to reduce its reliance on US technology after being hit by a well-documented import ban earlier this year.

It officially launched its own home-grown OS, dubbed HarmonyOS, earlier this month as a way to safeguard itself should it be stripped of access to Android.

Rostelecom’s Aurora is a Russia-only OS, but it is currently not in use. A source told Reuters the initial play would be a pilot project. “We see it as the first stage of launching the Russian OS on Huawei devices.”

Rostelecom also confirmed to Reuters that “various options for collaboration with Huawei are being considered with participation of the Ministry of Communications”, but added it was unable to disclose details.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Huawei boss sees brighter future than feared

Huawei pushes AI innovation with Ascend 910 release

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association