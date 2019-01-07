 Huawei claims ARM advantage with server chipset - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei claims ARM advantage with server chipset

07 JAN 2019

Huawei announced what it claims is the industry’s highest-performance ARM-based server CPU and a new line of servers designed to provide higher computing power for data centres while reducing energy consumption more than 30 per cent.

The company said the Kunpeng 920 chipset, with 64 cores running at a frequency of 2.6GHz, was designed by Huawei based on an ARMv8 architecture licence and manufactured using the latest 7nm process.

William Xu, chief strategy marketing officer at Huawei (pictured), said during a press event the new CPU and servers will be primarily used in big data, distributed storage and ARM-native applications.

The Kunpeng 920’s performance is 25 per cent higher than industry benchmark. In terms of energy efficiency, for every 10,000 ARM-servers deployed more than 10 million kWh of electricity can be saved every year.

Huawei’s TaiShan series of servers powered by the new CPU comprises three models: one with a focus on storage; another on high-density; and a third balancing the two requirements.

Open collaboration
Xu said Huawei is working with industry players to advance the ARM industry “to foster an open, collaborative and win-win ecosystem, taking computing performance to new heights”.

Allen Wu, CEO of ARM China, said: “Computing is increasingly defining and changing our world. To drive innovation forward and make it affordable, deployable and accessible to every consumer, we need cooperation, innovation and more importantly a global ecosystem. ARM’s work with Huawei proves that such an open ecosystem accelerates innovation and brings better services and devices to consumers all over the world.”

Wu said ARM is committed to increasing its investment in technology development in the data centre space.

Huawei’s server business shipped 990,000 units in 2018, representing 12-times growth since 2012.

Ai Wei, a Huawei fellow working on chipsets and hardware, said it is confident in the future of its server business and expects the percentage of overseas sales will continue to rise.

He insisted its chipset subsidiary HiSilicon won’t ever be a standalone company.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: Huawei deserves credit for tackling security claims head-on

Japan prepares Huawei, ZTE equipment ban

Smart touts first Philippines 5G video call
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association