Home

Huawei CFO free after deal with US prosecutors

27 SEP 2021

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei CFO (pictured) and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, returned to China after securing a deal with US prosecutors, which withdrew an extradition request relating to fraud charges almost three years after the executive was detained by Canadian authorities.

Huawei issued a statement explaining a deal with the US Department of Justice means the executive will not be prosecuted further. She did not plead guilty and, if the conditions of the agreement are met the US will withdraw criminal charges against her after 14 months.

In a media briefing after her release, she thanked the Canadian government for “upholding the rule of law”.

Huawei added it will “continue to defend itself against” the US allegations.

Meng was detained in Canada on fraud charges at the request of the US in December 2018. She was placed under house arrest after being accused of misleading HSBC about Huawei’s relationship with a company called Skycom.

As part of the agreement with US prosecutors, Meng admitted she knowingly made false statements to HSBC.

On 25 September, China’s Foreign Ministry representative Hua Chunying told the press the charges against Meng were a “typical case of arbitrary detention”.

A pair of Canadians detained in China shortly after Meng’s arrest were released as she began the trip home.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

