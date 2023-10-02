 Heavyweights pile pressure on EU over fair share - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Regulation

Heavyweights pile pressure on EU over fair share

02 OCT 2023
European Commission building with the EU's blue flags flying outside

Executives from many of Europe’s largest mobile operators made a fresh push in a long-running campaign pleading with authorities to force large content companies to contribute to network costs.

The latest open letter on the issue targeted at European Union regulators was signed by the heads of 20 players including Telefonica, BT Group, Deutsche Telekom, A1 Telecom Austria Group, Vodafone Group, KPN, Telecom Italia, Telia, Telenor and Orange.

Alongside calls for so-called “fair share” contributions from the largest traffic generators, the executives want a revision of spectrum policy from authorities and the acceptance of a “need for scale to avoid market fragmentation”.

The chiefs indicated this regulatory overhaul would aid “Europe’s industrial champions and SMEs to compete globally”.

Among familiar arguments in the latest document were the need for 5G and fibre to underpin the next wave of digital transformation, and support emerging applications in AI, VR and IoT. The operators also pointed to a relentless increase in demand for data.

Citing European Union (EU) estimates stating at least €174 billion of new investment would be needed to deliver EU 2030 connectivity targets, the group claimed “the telecoms sector is currently not strong enough to meet that demand, with many operators barely earning their cost of capital”.

The executives noted they want rules to target only the very largest content companies and should be in compliance with net neutrality regulations.

Calls from the players are the latest arguments made by mobile industry heavyweights in favour of fair share: unsurprisingly large content providers have been less welcoming of potential legislation in this area, claiming they make other contributions.

The issue has been pushed heavily by the mobile industry over the last 18 months and is currently being debated by European authorities as part of a wider look at the sector.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Top 5 takeaways

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Day 2 highlights

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association