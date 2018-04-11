English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google interested in Nokia aircraft connectivity tech

11 APR 2018

Google is reportedly in advanced discussions with Nokia about acquiring the Finnish vendor’s aircraft broadband system, which is designed to bolster in-flight Wi-Fi capabilities.

Bloomberg reported Google is interested in the unit as it looks to tap into new services and offer users a faster alternative to existing Wi-Fi on aeroplanes. A deal could be reached soon but, as ever, the deal could also fall through, added people familiar with the matter.

Nokia developed an LTE-based solution on the ground, which links to the skies and provides Wi-Fi connectivity in planes through satellite infrastructure.

The company has been developing its LTE air-to-ground solutions for six years now and has also partnered with satellite provider Inmarsat and operator Deutsche Telekom to bring its technology to a new European Aviation Network (EAN) which is set to commercially launch later this year.

EAN is designed to provide Europe-wide connectivity through a dedicated satellite and an LTE network on the ground.

For Google, acquiring Nokia’s services would give it chance to expand into what could potentially be a very lucrative market in the future. A study conducted by Inmarsat and the London School of Economics found demand for broadband internet from passengers was “exploding” and improved services had the potential to generate $8.2 billion for European airlines by 2035.

There is no indication as yet of how much Google will have to pay to acquire Nokia’s aircraft technology, but GoGo Inflight Internet, currently one of the biggest aeroplane Wi-Fi providers, has a market value of around $769 million.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

SKT trials Nokia LTE public safety tech

YouTube under fire for child data collection

Google mulling India push – report
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association