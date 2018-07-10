English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson unveils media business rebrand

10 JUL 2018

Ericsson Media Solutions will now be known as MediaKind, as the Swedish vendor looks to revamp the unit following recent uncertainty.

In a press event held in London today (10 July), the company unveiled a new name and brand identity for the unit, which is effective immediately.

MediaKind is “designed to embody the concept that media should inspire and unite humankind”, said the company.

Ericsson held on to a 49 per cent stake in its media business at the start of this year, following a review of its options for the unit in 2017, with One Equity Partners becoming the majority owner.

The vendor said the rebranded MediaKind would now look to lead “the future of global media technology” and be the “first choice” for service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to create and deliver immersive media experiences.

Angel Ruiz will head up the unit as CEO: he said the company was “uniquely positioned to help shape and lead the future of global media technology”.

As part of the unveiling, the company also announced a new management team consisting of 11 executives, including Ruiz.

Ericsson said MediaKind has a customer base of more than 900, consisting of cable, satellite, telecoms service providers and broadcasters around the world.

Responding to the news, Paolo Pescatore, technology, media and telecoms analyst, said the rebrand represents a “new start” for the business following recent struggles, but warned there will be no more second chances.

“Arguably, the unit should be well placed to exploit the opportunities in convergence underpinned by the growing demand for video usage. The equity firm can ensure a commercially minded focus, while it can still rely on Ericsson’s vast technical expertise and huge connections to thrive,” he said.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ericsson cashes in on ZTE US woes

Ericsson sets up 5G innovation lab in India

Interview: Ericsson
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association