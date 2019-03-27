 Ericsson boss on the hunt for deals - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson boss on the hunt for deals

27 MAR 2019

Ericsson’s chief pointed the company in the direction of potential acquisitions following a turnaround in 2018.

During the vendor’s AGM, CEO Borje Ekholm (pictured) insisted the company is leading rival vendors in commercialising 5G and highlighted its return to growth in 2018, when it generated its first full year of organic sales growth since 2013.

“Given the strong execution of the focused strategy, Ericsson is now looking to grow. This growth will be selective, disciplined and profitable. As a complement to the organic growth, Ericsson will be looking at acquisitions.”

Ekholm’s comments come a month after Ericsson struck a deal to acquire Germany-based Kathrein’s antenna and filters business, a move which boosts investment in 5G antenna technology.

Ericsson also said it has hired 4,000 new engineers over the past two years, with a focus on technology leadership, and it has 49,000 granted patents.

Leading the 5G way
In a statement, the company backed-up Ekholm’s bullishness on 5G, noting it had struck 16 commercial deals “with named service provider customers for 5G networks, more than any of its competitors”. 

Major rival Nokia, however, may contest Ericsson’s claims: this week, the Finnish vendor said it has struck 30 5G deals, with the latest a deal to supply equipment to Austrian operator A1.

Huawei is also a major competitor, however some market watchers have suggested Ericsson and Nokia could benefit from ongoing security concerns around the Chinese vendor.

This, however, has not been the case so far for Ericsson.

Ekholm told Reuters the vendor was yet to enjoy an increase in contract wins over Huawei. He said its operator customers were worried about Huawei’s situation, which had led to more discussions, “but we can’t see that contracts are being allocated. That has not happened yet.”

Spectrum concerns
Addressing the European 5G position, Ekholm warned the continent risked falling behind due to slow spectrum allocation, with more than half of Europe yet to allocate licences that operators need to make the 5G networks a reality.

“The process for spectrum allocation in Europe is often aimed at maximising the revenues from licences”, said Ekholm.

“Instead, the process should focus on the value created by a digitalised society and how that contributes to the overall competitiveness of a country.”

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

DT opens door to 5G security talks

Bahrain targets 5G launches in June

KT completes 5G trial using Samsung Galaxy S10
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association