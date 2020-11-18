 Ericsson boss backs Huawei in Sweden row - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Ericsson boss backs Huawei in Sweden row

18 NOV 2020

Borje Ekholm (pictured) hit out at Sweden’s decision to ban Huawei from involvement in an upcoming 5G auction, telling Financial Times (FT) the move restricts free trade and would delay rollout of the technology.

In an interview, Ericsson’s CEO addressed Swedish regulator PTS’ order to operators participating in the auction not to use equipment from Huawei and ZTE due to security concerns.

Huawei appealed the decision, with a court suspending the order and causing a delay to the auction, which was due to start on 10 November.

Although Ericsson is expected to benefit greatly from Huawei’s woes by grabbing additional market share in countries which have restricted the Chinese vendor, Ekholm said it was important such regulatory decisions were reviewed.

He explained Ericsson and Sweden were “built on free trade” and from his perspective it was “important that we have open markets and free competition”.

Sweden’s stance on Huawei followed an assessment by the country’s intelligence services and armed forces, and Ekholm said he understood telecoms networks were becoming an increasingly important issue when it came to national security.

However, he told FT he believed the country had deviated from European Union 5G guidelines and banned the company using its own interpretation of the rules.

China interests
While Ekholm’s comments appear to back Huawei in a fight against its home market, Ericsson itself has a sizeable business in China.

It will therefore likely want to protect its own interests there, especially if there is backlash from China on Sweden’s Huawei ban.

Ekholm acknowledged Huawei was a major competitor, but added it was “important to maintain” collaboration on industry standards too.

“I belong in the category that believes competition makes us, longer-term, a better company”, he said.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ericsson bullish on $31T 5G market potential

Huawei shakes hands on Honor sale

Qualcomm cleared to export 4G chips to Huawei
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association