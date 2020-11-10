 Sweden postpones 5G auction following Huawei row - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sweden postpones 5G auction following Huawei row

10 NOV 2020

Sweden’s telecoms authority PTS was forced to postpone its 5G auction, due to kick off today (10 November), following a court ruling to suspend the regulator’s decision to exclude Huawei from the country’s next-generation rollout.

A press release from Stockholm’s administrative court confirmed the ruling, stating that “certain parts of PTS’s decision prior to the upcoming 5G auction will not apply until further notice”.

Last month, PTS banned the country’s operators that had signed up to participate in the auction from using products made by both Huawei and ZTE, following a security assessment.

The country also followed the UK by ordering operators to strip out the vendors’ products from 4G and 5G networks, by 1 January 2025, citing security concerns.

However, Huawei hit back, appealing the decision last week, arguing its exclusion would not benefit customers or the country in general.

Senior Judge Johan Lundmark clarified that the administrative court would continue to deliberate the case, implying that it did not necessarily represent a win for the Chinese vendor at this stage.

Following the court’s ruling, PTS issued a statement announcing the planned auction would not proceed as planned, and it would look to start the process as soon as possible.

Speaking to Reuters, Kenneth Fredriksen, Huawei’s EVP Central East Europe and Nordic region said the company had no more plans for legal action, but was open to dialogue with the authorities.

“We are willing to cooperate fully in terms of any future requirements,” he said.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Shenzhen investors tipped to buy Honor unit for $15B

Supply issues, delays blamed for China sales dip

Huawei appeals Sweden 5G ban

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association