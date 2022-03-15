 Arm plans staff cuts after Nvidia sale collapse - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Arm plans staff cuts after Nvidia sale collapse

15 MAR 2022

SoftBank Group-owned chip designer Arm detailed plans to slash its workforce by up to 15 per cent following a failed buyout by US-based Nvidia, BBC News reported.

UK-based Arm has about 6,400 employees worldwide. It reportedly stated the redundancies would mostly be in the UK and US.

BBC News reported Arm explained it continually reviews its business plan to ensure it “has the right balance between opportunities and cost discipline”.

“Unfortunately, this process includes proposed redundancies across Arm’s global workforce”.

SoftBank and Nvidia pulled the plug on the proposed tie-up in early February due to regulatory challenges. Arm said at the time it started preparing for a public offering in its fiscal year ending 31 March 2023.

The first fallout after the deal collapsed was the departure of CEO Simon Segars, who was replaced by Rene Haas, president of Arm’s intellectual property group.

Nvidia’s buyout was originally valued at $40 billion, but soared to around $70 billion as its share price rose because the chipmaker planned to use its stock as currency to finance part of the purchase.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Microsoft impulsa la tecnología Arm en Windows

Microsoft gives Windows a shot in the Arm

Nvidia renuncia a la esperada compra de Arm a SoftBank
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association