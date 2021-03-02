Sustainable device player brings F1 tech to phones - Mobile World Live

German start-up Carbon Mobile unveiled what it claimed as the world’s first carbon fibre smartphone, a device that reduces the amount of plastic in favour of more sustainable materials.

Marketing material for the device is heavily focused on the properties of using carbon fibre rather than more traditional materials in the design from a user and environmental perspective.

It noted the design weaves together ultra-thin filaments of carbon fibre which is “stronger than steel; lighter than aluminum”.

Carbon Mobile claims using its “Formula 1 derived technology” the frame of the device is 33 per cent lighter than a typical smartphone, with the whole device 25 per cent thinner than average, factors contributing to a reduction in emissions associated with device distribution.

Other sustainability claims include a cut in the amount of plastic used and factors relating to packaging.

Carbon Mobile noted many companies had “tried and failed to solve carbon fibre’s signal blocking properties”, explaining its technology solves this by forging the carbon fibres with “radio enabled composites”.

Specifications of the Carbon 1 MK II are: a 16MP dual main and 20MP front cameras; 3000mAh battery; six-inch display and 256GB of memory. It runs a MediaTek P90 chipset and Android 10, with a pledge to upgrade to Android 11 in Q2.

Carbon Mobile is already accepting advanced orders, with the first devices expected to ship later this month priced €799.