 Sustainable device player brings F1 tech to phones - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sustainable device player brings F1 tech to phones

02 MAR 2021

German start-up Carbon Mobile unveiled what it claimed as the world’s first carbon fibre smartphone, a device that  reduces the amount of plastic in favour of more sustainable materials.

Marketing material for the device is heavily focused on the properties of using carbon fibre rather than more traditional materials in the design from a user and environmental perspective.

It noted the design weaves together ultra-thin filaments of carbon fibre which is “stronger than steel; lighter than aluminum”.

Carbon Mobile claims using its “Formula 1 derived technology” the frame of the device is 33 per cent lighter than a typical smartphone, with the whole device 25 per cent thinner than average, factors contributing to a reduction in emissions associated with device distribution.

Other sustainability claims include a cut in the amount of plastic used and factors relating to packaging.

Carbon Mobile noted many companies had “tried and failed to solve carbon fibre’s signal blocking properties”, explaining its technology solves this by forging the carbon fibres with “radio enabled composites”.

Specifications of the Carbon 1 MK II are: a 16MP dual main and 20MP front cameras; 3000mAh battery; six-inch display and 256GB of memory. It runs a MediaTek P90 chipset and Android 10, with a pledge to upgrade to Android 11 in Q2.

Carbon Mobile is already accepting advanced orders, with the first devices expected to ship later this month priced €799.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Panel debate: Smartphone disruptors
MWL TV Videos

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association