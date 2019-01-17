Singtel, Ericsson open live 5G test centre - Mobile World Live

Singtel partnered with Ericsson to establish a 5G facility at Singapore Polytechnic which will serve as a training centre to drive the adoption of the next-generation technology by enterprises.

In a joint statement, the trio said the 5G Garage is the first of its kind in Singapore: it connects to the operator’s pilot 5G network and runs on 3.5GHz trial spectrum granted by the Info-communications Media Development Authority.

The facility offers enterprises a place to develop and test services; co-develop products relevant to various industries; develop and deliver a wireless technology curriculum for the institute’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering; and develop the 5G capabilities of employees.

Mark Chong, Singtel group CTO, said: “With 5G standards largely established, now is an opportune time for SMEs and enterprises to join us in shaping our 5G future.”

Training

As part of the partnership, about 250 final-year electrical and computer engineering students will learn about 5G wireless technology and how to apply it. There will also be technology transfer from Singtel and Ericsson 5G experts to Singapore Polytechnic staff and students.

In addition, students in the Singtel Engineering Cadet Scholarship Programme will have the opportunity to take internships in the 5G Garage and develop services for real-life challenges.

Soh Wai Wah, Singapore Polytechnic’s principal and CEO, said: “This collaboration reflects our strong industry partnership, which is key to keeping our student learning relevant and updated.”

In November 2018, Singtel and Ericsson completed a 5G data call over the operator’s 5G pilot network.