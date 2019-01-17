 Singtel, Ericsson open live 5G test centre - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Singtel, Ericsson open live 5G test centre

17 JAN 2019

Singtel partnered with Ericsson to establish a 5G facility at Singapore Polytechnic which will serve as a training centre to drive the adoption of the next-generation technology by enterprises.

In a joint statement, the trio said the 5G Garage is the first of its kind in Singapore: it connects to the operator’s pilot 5G network and runs on 3.5GHz trial spectrum granted by the Info-communications Media Development Authority.

The facility offers enterprises a place to develop and test services; co-develop products relevant to various industries; develop and deliver a wireless technology curriculum for the institute’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering; and develop the 5G capabilities of employees.

Mark Chong, Singtel group CTO, said: “With 5G standards largely established, now is an opportune time for SMEs and enterprises to join us in shaping our 5G future.”

Training
As part of the partnership, about 250 final-year electrical and computer engineering students will learn about 5G wireless technology and how to apply it. There will also be technology transfer from Singtel and Ericsson 5G experts to Singapore Polytechnic staff and students.

In addition, students in the Singtel Engineering Cadet Scholarship Programme will have the opportunity to take internships in the 5G Garage and develop services for real-life challenges.

Soh Wai Wah, Singapore Polytechnic’s principal and CEO, said: “This collaboration reflects our strong industry partnership, which is key to keeping our student learning relevant and updated.”

In November 2018, Singtel and Ericsson completed a 5G data call over the operator’s 5G pilot network.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Germany weighs Huawei 5G shut-out

Blog: Why is 5G fuelling interest in renewable energy?

Samsung, KDDI demo real-time UHD video transfer
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association