Twitter makes global privacy changes - Mobile World Live

Twitter revamped its global privacy policy to give users more control and access to their information, as social media companies face increased scrutiny over their data handling.

The social media company wrote in a blog the changes will go into effect on 1 January 2020. In a move to increase transparancy, more explanations will be given on how advertisers receive user information.

Accounts based outside the US, European Union or European Economic Area will be overseen by the company’s US operation, rather than its business in the Republic of Ireland, a move it said would unshackle it from the “relatively new” EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Data protection officer Damien Kieran told Reuters the company wanted the flexibility to experiment with new privacy features without being hit with GDPR fines.

Less severe infringements could result in a fine of up to €10 million or 2 per cent of global revenue, which goes up to €20 million, or 4 per cent of revenue, for serious infringements.

The company will also reinform users it holds the power to “curate, transform, and translate” content posted on its platform.

Privacy centre

Twitter also launched a website to regularly update on its data privacy efforts and offer another route for users to access and download their information.

In a separate blog, Kieran and product lead and Periscope co-founder Kayvon Beykpour wrote: “We believe companies should be accountable to the people that trust them with their personal information, and responsible not only to protect that information but to explain how they do it.”

Twitter recently moved to ban political adverts to combat accusations social media platforms are spreading false information which could influence elections.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of rival Facebook, had previously stated the company would not block such advertising, because it did not want to stifle political speech.