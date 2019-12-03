 Twitter makes global privacy changes - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Twitter makes global privacy changes

03 DEC 2019

Twitter revamped its global privacy policy to give users more control and access to their information, as social media companies face increased scrutiny over their data handling.

The social media company wrote in a blog the changes will go into effect on 1 January 2020. In a move to increase transparancy, more explanations will be given on how advertisers receive user information.

Accounts based outside the US, European Union or European Economic Area will be overseen by the company’s US operation, rather than its business in the Republic of Ireland, a move it said would unshackle it from the “relatively new” EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Data protection officer Damien Kieran told Reuters the company wanted the flexibility to experiment with new privacy features without being hit with GDPR fines.

Less severe infringements could result in a fine of up to €10 million or 2 per cent of global revenue, which goes up to €20 million, or 4 per cent of revenue, for serious infringements.

The company will also reinform users it holds the power to “curate, transform, and translate” content posted on its platform.

Privacy centre
Twitter also launched a website to regularly update on its data privacy efforts and offer another route for users to access and download their information.

In a separate blog, Kieran and product lead and Periscope co-founder Kayvon Beykpour wrote: “We believe companies should be accountable to the people that trust them with their personal information, and responsible not only to protect that information but to explain how they do it.”

Twitter recently moved to ban political adverts to combat accusations social media platforms are spreading false information which could influence elections.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of rival Facebook, had previously stated the company would not block such advertising, because it did not want to stifle political speech.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Twitter halts inactive accounts purge

Twitter plans mass account purge

Facebook under fire for location tracking

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association