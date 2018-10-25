English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Twitter experiences decline in monthly active users

25 OCT 2018

Twitter said its monthly active users (MAU) in Q3 declined by 4 million year-on-year, as it posted a profit for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Average MAUs in Q3 were 326 million due to the impact of a number of factors including “GDPR, decisions we have made to prioritise the health of the platform…as well as a product change that reduced automated usage and a technical issue that temporarily reduced the number of notifications sent,” the company explained in a statement.

The health being referred to was a clampdown on “spammy, or malicious accounts” and it had already warned about the impact this would have on MAU in its Q2 earnings.

Daily active users were on the rise though, growing 9 per cent in Q3, “driven by a combination of organic growth, marketing, and product improvements” (Twitter doesn’t reveal actual figures for this metric).

Still profitable
During Q3, the social media company generated net income of $789 million compared with a $21 million loss in Q3 2017: revenue hit $758 million in the recent quarter, an increase of 29 per cent.

Total advertising revenue was $650 million, also an increase of 29 per cent, with video ad formats accounting for more than half of the figure.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO said: “We’re continuing to introduce improvements that make it easier for people to follow events, topics and interests on Twitter…This quarter’s strong results prove we can prioritise the long-term health of Twitter while growing the number of people who participate in public conversation.”

CFO Ned Segal added: “Our third quarter results reflect our success with advertisers…and better than expected growth across most products and geographies”.

“We are demonstrating Twitter’s unique value proposition for advertisers through innovative ad formats, better relevance and continued improvement in ROI. Advertisers are choosing Twitter to reach the most valuable audience when they are most receptive,” he added.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

US ban continues to weigh on ZTE earnings

Orange chief hails growth despite fierce competition

Nokia reveals €700M cost-cutting plan, reduces net loss

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association