 South Korea plots fines for app store abuses - Mobile World Live
Home

South Korea plots fines for app store abuses

17 NOV 2021

South Korea’s communications regulator proposed fining app store operators which restrict developers from accessing alternative payment platforms, as the nation stepped-up a campaign to level the playing field.

In a statement, the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) proposed fines of up to 2 per cent of revenue app store operators generate if they are found to have restricted developers’ access to alternative payment methods, along with a 1 per cent penalty if a company is found to have unjustly deleted or delayed reviews of apps.

The KCC also suggested a KRW50 million ($42,259) fee when an app store operator fails to submit information required for an investigation.

“We will prepare a fair and healthy app market ecosystem by preparing prompt follow-up measures so that there is no setback in law enforcement,” KCC chairman Han Sang-hyuk commented.

The KCC plans to consult relevant ministries on the proposal with the goal of putting it before parliament in early March 2022.

It is the latest move taken by the nation against Google and Apple, following the passing of a law allowing developers to access alternative payment channels.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Retiran la aplicación de Didi de las tiendas de aplicaciones en China

Didi removed from China app stores

Huawei pushes AppGallery progress
Apps

