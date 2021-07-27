 Moovit adds twist of Lime to transport options - Mobile World Live
Home

Moovit adds twist of Lime to transport options

27 JUL 2021

Transport planning outfit Moovit added details from electric vehicle hire company Lime to its broader route planning service, a global move targeting more than 100 cities.

In a statement, Moovit explained a collaboration means details of nearby Lime electric scooters, bikes and mopeds will be made available to users in 117 cities spanning 20 countries from next week.

Users of Moovit in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America and Oceania will have access to the updated functionality.

Anyone picking one of the electric vehicle options will be directed to the Lime app to access details on the vehicle and how to unlock it.

Moovit described the move as “the largest micromobility integration to date” and unveiled plans to add the feature in 40 more locations in the next few months.

Intel bought Moovit for $900 million in May 2020, in an effort to become a leader in providing mobility technologies.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

