Instagram broadens camera functionality - Mobile World Live

 Instagram broadens camera functionality
Home

Instagram broadens camera functionality

10 OCT 2019

Instagram moved to simplify file sharing with a new function enabling users to send text, GIFs and artwork, among others, without attaching them to a picture of video.

Tech Crunch noted the move could broaden the appeal of the app, with the ability to share a wider range of content likely to make it more accessible for people using lower-tier devices.

The news outlet stated the Create function will also include an On This Day option, allowing users to repost old content. Instagram’s parent company Facebook offers a similar feature on its app.

Instagram added the Create option as it updated its in-app camera set-up. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, explained in a tweet that the new camera design will also make it easier for users to browse effects and filters.

The change is the latest in a slew of recent updates to the app.

Earlier this week, Instagram rolled out a new dark mode theme and killed an activity tab which allowed users to view posts their friends had liked or commented on.

Mashable reported the company also recently added augmented reality capabilities to its shopping feature, offering users a virtual changing room to view products.

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

