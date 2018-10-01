Former Facebook exec takes helm of Instagram

Photo sharing app Instagram tapped VP of product and former Facebook executive Adam Mosseri (pictured, centre) to take the reins from departing founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Kreiger, following an announcement last week the pair plan to leave the company.

Sytrom (pictured, right) and Kreiger (pictured, left) said in a blog post Mosseri will assume the role of head of Instagram effective immediately and will be responsible for overseeing all functions of the business. He will also be tasked with recruiting a new leadership team, including heads of engineering, product and operations.

Before moving to Instagram, Mosseri worked for parent Facebook, joining the company in 2008 and working in both design and product management. He served as design director for Facebook’s mobile product in 2012 and oversaw its News Feed feature from 2012 to 2016. He transferred to Instagram as its head of product in May.

The founders’ decision to depart Instagram reportedly followed disagreements with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. But Systrom and Kreiger said they believe Mosseri will preserve the app’s focus on “craft and simplicity” while bringing to the table a “deep understanding of the importance of community”.

“To us, the most important thing is keeping our community — all of you — front and centre in all that Instagram does. We believe that Adam will hold true to these values and that Instagram will continue to thrive.”