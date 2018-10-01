English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Former Facebook exec takes helm of Instagram

01 OCT 2018

Photo sharing app Instagram tapped VP of product and former Facebook executive Adam Mosseri (pictured, centre) to take the reins from departing founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Kreiger, following an announcement last week the pair plan to leave the company.

Sytrom (pictured, right) and Kreiger (pictured, left) said in a blog post Mosseri will assume the role of head of Instagram effective immediately and will be responsible for overseeing all functions of the business. He will also be tasked with recruiting a new leadership team, including heads of engineering, product and operations.

Before moving to Instagram, Mosseri worked for parent Facebook, joining the company in 2008 and working in both design and product management. He served as design director for Facebook’s mobile product in 2012 and oversaw its News Feed feature from 2012 to 2016. He transferred to Instagram as its head of product in May.

The founders’ decision to depart Instagram reportedly followed disagreements with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. But Systrom and Kreiger said they believe Mosseri will preserve the app’s focus on “craft and simplicity” while bringing to the table a “deep understanding of the importance of community”.

“To us, the most important thing is keeping our community — all of you — front and centre in all that Instagram does. We believe that Adam will hold true to these values and that Instagram will continue to thrive.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Instagram creators decamp

Instagram working on shopping app

Facebook touts new app user numbers

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association